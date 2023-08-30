Checking in on upcoming school referendums failed, and passed

(ABC 6 News) – While students worry about homework, their parents and other taxpayers might worry about something else that could hurt their wallet – A referendum.

This November, Rochester Public Schools is putting the future of technology in your hands. The Technology For Transformation Referendum will add additional security measures to prevent another cyber attack like the district had over Easter weekend.

Related: Rochester Public Schools putting future of technology in voters hands this fall

“What the software is going to allow us to do is have much more aggressive authentication procedures and monitoring procedures so that when there is unusual activity in our network, we can spot it much, much faster,” said Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel.

Another priority is to make sure students have the same technology access at home that they do in the classroom. If it passes, it could increase property taxes by about $12. If it doesn’t, it will likely be revised and put on a ballot in the next couple of years.

Also in November, Grand Meadow School will put its “MAINTAIN AND GROW” question up for a vote.

Question one focuses on the MAINTAIN aspect of the referendum. Spending $2.3 million to maintain the school by resurfacing dome exteriors and updating HVAC systems.

“We’re heated and cooled through geothermal,” explained Supt. Paul Besel who is also the Pre-4 Principal for Grand Meadow School.

“So it’s not the things that you see on the outside. But it’s these heat pumps and cooling pumps [they] run 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365. And they’re starting to wear out.”

If that’s a go, question two will GROW the district with $2.6 million to remodel existing spaces for a Pre-K program with wrap-around care, and a career-tech-shop expansion.

It’s back to the drawing board for the Glenville-Emmons School District. Its $37 million request failed this summer. Asking voters to give the green light to build a completely new school in Glenville.

Related: Reactions to Glenville-Emmons referendum results

“While the outcome wasn’t what we had hoped for, we thank the community for being involved in this important decision-making process,” said Jeff Tietje, the Principal of Glenville-Emmons School.

Byron is putting the final touches on its $44 million referendum. The new football stadium at the high school is ready to go. It features a turf field, a new scoreboard, and visitors’ side bleachers.

“The athletes love it. Last week, it was so hot they even came out to practice at five in the morning to have practice before it got too hot so they could be on the turf,” shared Byron Public Schools Superintendent Doctor Mike Neubeck.

Related: Byron Public Schools breaks ground on $44M referendum projects

The project will also include improvements to the administration, and the community services building. The brand new high school auditorium is expected to be done in January. Right now, everything is in budget but because of inflation, some of the smaller features have been put on the backburner.