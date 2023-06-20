Chatfield man charged with impersonating officer, attempting to pull motorists over

(ABC 6 News) – A Chatfield man faces a gross misdemeanor charge of impersonating a peace officer in Olmsted County Court.

Dallas James Burris, 20, appeared in court Tuesday, June 20, after allegedly trying to pull motorists over on Highway 52 near CR 137 in Olmsted County.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a driver driving a white GMC Acadia using blue and red lights on the vehicle to try to pull other drivers over at about 1:18 a.m. Sunday, May 14.

A deputy located Dallas James Burris driving a white GMC Acadia. Two other occupants were in the vehicle, according to court documents.

The deputy reported seeing a suction cup device on the top right side of the windshield and searched the vehicle, allegedly finding several red-and-blue flashing lights.

According to court documents, Burris told the deputy the lights were “cop lights” and said he had flashed them at another vehicle.

Burris’ next court appearance is scheduled for July 18.