Charles City man sentenced following fatal crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Charles City man was sentenced to five years in prison after a fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County.

59-year-old Timothy Hoy was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and serious injury by vehicle.

On July 25th, 2022, Cerro Gordo County deputies and Iowa State Patrol were called to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of 265th St. and Yarrow Ave.

According to the report, Hoy was headed east on 265th st, when he crossed the center line striking Stephen Miles, 41 of Mason City, vehicle head-on.

Miles was killed and two others in his vehicle were injured.