(ABC 6 News) – The Charles City Fire Dept. responded to a car fire on the east side of town on Saturday morning.

According to Charles City Fire Rescue, it happened around 6:30 a.m.

Once on the scene, fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to the department.

There was no one inside the vehicle at the time of the fire.

Officials say the car suffered major damage from the blaze.