Channel One Food Bank holds new fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) – Channel One food bank welcomed everyone to attend their new fundraiser, Epicure one bite at a time.

This was to raise awareness about the food bank and its kitchen coalition prepared meals program.

The program started back in 2021 and since then, the food bank has distributed over 75,000 meals to families in need.

Organizers said this event couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Hunger has really increased throughout our community, we’ve been getting a lot more visits at our food shelf, and programs like this need a little extra support,” Director of Development and Communications Jessica Sund said.

People spent the night hopping from table to table to try various foods from local vendors.

The money raised tonight will go towards their kitchen coalition prepared meals program.