Cerro Gordo sheriff: 17-year-old allegedly overpowered officer, stole law enforcement vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old is being held in the Polk County Jail after allegedly overpowering a Juvenile Detention officer and driving away with his law enforcement vehicle.

Deputies responded to the 13,000 block of Partridge Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 21.

According to the deputies, the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention officer was transporting the Creston, Iowa teenager from the Cerro Gordo jail in Mason City to the Central Iowa detention center in Eldora.

The teenager had been charges with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Tuesday evening, June 20.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teenager complained of a medical problem during transport, and the Juvenile Detention officer pulled over to help him.

The teenager allegedly assaulted and overpowered the officer, then drove away with the officer’s vehicle, leaving the officer on the side of the roadway.

The officer was transported to Mercy Medical Center with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, Des Moines police allegedly located the 17-year-old driving the stolen vehicle in Polk County, pursued the teenager until he crashed the vehicle, and took him into custody.

Cerro Gordo deputies filed several new charges against the teenager, who is now held in the Polk County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.