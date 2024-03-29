Cerro Gordo deputy entered pursuit with motorcycle

(ABC 6 News) – After trying to make a traffic stop with a motorcycle, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office entered a pursuit with the rider at around 8:40 a.m. on Friday in Mason City.

A sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Highway 65, however the driver, 32-year-old Jacob Shafer of Mason City, and his passenger, 33-year-old Lindsay Rogers of Mason City did not stop.

The deputy briefly pursued the Shafer and Rogers through Mason City,

Shafer was later charged with traffic citations, including eluding from law enforcement, according to CGSCO.

Rogers was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The traffic stop remains under investigation.