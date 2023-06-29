Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scam calls

(ABC 6 News) – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office (CGCSO) is alerting county residents of scam calls after receiving information that callers are saying they are from the County Assessor’s Office in hopes of getting personal information.

The CGCSO said the scam calls are targeting residents over 65 years of age saying they want to help them get signed up for the new homestead exemption.

The County Assessor’s Office is not initiating the calls saying they wait for homeowners to contact them to fill out a form and the only personal information they need is birth dates.

The CGCSO said if anyone over the phone asks for a social security number or other information that could be used to adversely affect someone, to call law enforcement.