Cerro Gordo County sheriff not seeking re-election

(ABC 6 News) – In Cerro Gordo County, a long time law enforcement figure decided that he will not seek re-election in 2024.

In a letter, Sheriff Kevin Powell announced he will retire after his term ends on Dec. 31, 2024.

Pals has served as the sheriff for the last 23 years. He thanked both his co-workers and the community for the support that he’s received during his term.