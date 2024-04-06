Central Bark Rochester teaches kids dog bite prevention safety

(ABC 6 News) – April is National Dog Bite Prevention Month, with Sunday kicking off the start of National Dog Bite Prevention Week.

To prepare, Central Bark Rochester held a class Saturday morning to teach kids about a dog’s body language.

Approximately 4.5 million dog bites occur in the U.S. each year, with around half of victims being children. Of those child victims, around half are bitten by a dog they already know.

Central Bark Rochester’s class taught kids the difference between a happy dog and an unhappy one.

It also taught kids when it’s okay to approach a dog and when not to, plus what to do if they’re approached by a strange dog.

Signs of a happy dog:

Low, wagging tail

Relaxed mouth that appears to be smiling

Soft and friendly eyes

Relaxed ears

Fur laying smooth

A loose body, with possible play bow or nose nudge to be petted

Signs of an unhappy dog:

Tail is stiff and up or tucked tightly between the dog’s legs

Lips are pulled back and showing teeth, could be barking or growling

Hard eyes that may appear black as the pupil dilates

Ears folded back tightly in a defensive position

Hair on the back and shoulders standing up or sticking out

Rigid and uptight body that is leaning forward and high

Central Bark Rochester will hold another bite prevention safety class at Endless Journey Daycare on Wednesday at 3 p.m. It is free for all to attend.