Central Bark Rochester teaches kids dog bite prevention safety
(ABC 6 News) – April is National Dog Bite Prevention Month, with Sunday kicking off the start of National Dog Bite Prevention Week.
To prepare, Central Bark Rochester held a class Saturday morning to teach kids about a dog’s body language.
Approximately 4.5 million dog bites occur in the U.S. each year, with around half of victims being children. Of those child victims, around half are bitten by a dog they already know.
Central Bark Rochester’s class taught kids the difference between a happy dog and an unhappy one.
It also taught kids when it’s okay to approach a dog and when not to, plus what to do if they’re approached by a strange dog.
Signs of a happy dog:
- Low, wagging tail
- Relaxed mouth that appears to be smiling
- Soft and friendly eyes
- Relaxed ears
- Fur laying smooth
- A loose body, with possible play bow or nose nudge to be petted
Signs of an unhappy dog:
- Tail is stiff and up or tucked tightly between the dog’s legs
- Lips are pulled back and showing teeth, could be barking or growling
- Hard eyes that may appear black as the pupil dilates
- Ears folded back tightly in a defensive position
- Hair on the back and shoulders standing up or sticking out
- Rigid and uptight body that is leaning forward and high
Central Bark Rochester will hold another bite prevention safety class at Endless Journey Daycare on Wednesday at 3 p.m. It is free for all to attend.