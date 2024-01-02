Caucus Countdown: Iowa Caucus now two weeks away

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa caucuses are now exactly two weeks away and tonight Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making his final push for support as Donald Trump remains the far and away favorite.

Less than three points separate DeSantis and former-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

DeSantis is now taking aim at her campaign rather than Trump’s.

“Donald Trump is running on his issues. Nikki Haley is running on her donors issues,” claimed DeSantis. “I’m the only one running on your issues.”

The latest polling data shows that Haley is gaining ground on Donald Trump in New Hampshire. The state’s Republican governor is taking the extraordinary step of calling on Chris Christie to drop out of the race to give Haley a chance against Trump, something Christie is pushing back against.

“Some people say I should drop out of this race. Really, I’m the only one saying Donald Trump is a liar,” said Christie. “New Hampshire, it’s up to you.”

Now, these first two contests are going to be crucial for these candidates to see if they can really measure up against Trump.

But polling data released just today continues to show it will be an uphill battle as Trump is still leading each of them by at least 40 points