Carpet Booth owner reflects on Rochester’s Yung Gravy performing at State Fair

(ABC 6 News) – A southeast Minnesota musician took the spotlight at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night.

Yung Gravy, who was born and raised in Rochester, is a rapper who got his start at the local recording studio, Carpet Booth Studios.

Zach Zurn is the owner of Carpet Booth and helped produce some of his largest singles. He’s never been to a show at the state fair grand stand before, but is proud to attend his first show there to see a friend perform.

“Matt, who is Yung Gravy, is honestly one of the hardest working most humble musicians that I work with. We sit in this studio and we just work our tails off for hours, and hours, and hours slaving over the craft of all the minutia of all his songs,” Zurn said

The grand stand performance is Yung Gravy’s third in his home state over the last year.