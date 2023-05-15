Cannon Falls veteran’s memorial dedication

(ABC 6 News) – Every year on May 14th we celebrate Hmong Veterans Day.

On this day in 1975, A lay-ocean military base fell to North Vietnamese troops. American forces in the Vietnam War fled the area…But helped some Laotians evacuate and come to the United States.

Now almost 50 years later in cannon falls Hmong veteran Toe Fung along with the help of community members dedicated a veteran’s memorial park that will honor not just Hmong veterans, but all veterans.

Tou Fung says as a Hmong American. He is proud to be in the United States.

“I want us to send this message to America. That we are Americans. We thank America for this day, to give us an opportunity to earn to be an American,” said Fung.

The park will feature a unique memorial with a Hmong influence to honor veterans. And it’s said to be the largest veteran memorial of its kind in North America. The project is set to be completed in phases. Phase one will feature several miles of bike and walking trails. The next phase will include an RV park and a 200-thousand-square-foot banquet hall.