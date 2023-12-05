Cancer survivor & Rochester native wins brand new Case IH Tractor

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Happening on Tuesday, a cancer survivor and Rochester native will be receiving a new tractor.

Steve Wilson is the winner of the Case IH Farmall 100 Contest, coming out on top amongst 8,400 entrants.

We’re told Steve has had Farmall Tractors in his family for generations, saying they are part of many of his core memories.

After battling cancer three times, Steve found solace and comfort in driving his tractor during his darkest days.

He plans to use his new Farmall like a true Minnesotan, plowing snow and assisting in his wife’s homestead projects.

Steve will be honored at the Minnesota Ag Group building in Plainview.