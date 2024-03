(ABC 6 News) – On March 8, a camper parked in the backyard of a Mason City home burst into flames.

Mason City fire crews attended the scene at around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, finding the fire had engulfed most of the camper.

No injuries were reported and the fire did not spread to the house.

The Mason City Fire Department says investigations are ongoing, but believe an improperly disposed of cigarette is likely the cause.