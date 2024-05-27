Byron Veterans Memorial dedicated on Monday morning
The city of Byron held a ceremony to dedicate their Veterans Memorial on Monday morning.
The memorial has been in the works for over a decade, and it was ready to dedicate this Memorial Day.
The ceremony was held at the Byron Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Later in the morning, there was a ceremony for the raising and dedication of the Byron Veterans Memorial Flag at 11:30 a.m.