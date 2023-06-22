Byron man injured in motorcycle crash Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County on Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just after 11:00 a.m. A 2022 Suzuki GSX-S750 was traveling eastbound on Highway 60 when it lost control and struck the guardrail near Dumfries.

Preston Satzke, 20, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the crash report, Satzke was wearing a helmet.

The MSP was assisted at the scene by the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Department.