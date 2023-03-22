Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.23 to $70.90 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.37 to $76.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 5 cents to $2.59 a gallon. April heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.74 a gallon. April natural gas fell 18 cents to $2.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $8.50 to $1,949.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 36 cents to $22.79 an ounce and May copper rose 5 cents to $4.04 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131.42 Japanese yen from 132.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.0879 from $1.0765.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.