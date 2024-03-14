Burnsville woman accused of purchasing guns used to kill first responders

(ABC 6 News) — A Burnsville woman was indicted Thursday for allegedly straw-purchasing the guns used to kill two police officers and a firefighter paramedic Feb. 18.

Ashley Anne Dyrdahl, 35, is accused of conspiring with Shannon Cortez Gooden to acquire five firearms, attesting at the time that she did not plan to give the firearm to a felon.

Gooden had a felony conviction and was prohibited from owning or purchasing firearms and ammunition.

However, during the deadly Burnsville standoff, Gooden fired more than 100 rounds from AR-15-style firearms, killing three and injuring one more, according to the investigation.

According to the indictment, under Gooden’s orders, Dyrdahl purchased five firearms in late 2023 and early 2024, including a Glock model 47 9mm semiautomatic pistol; a Palmetto State Armory model Sabre-15 firearm lower receiver; a Glock model 43X 9mm semiautomatic pistol; a Franklin Armory FAI-15 firearm; and a Palmetto State Armory PA-15 firearm lower receiver.

Dyrdahl faces one count of conspiracy, and five counts each of straw purchasing and making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

The Burnsville shootings sparked discontent from local law enforcement, many of whom felt unsupported by Minnesota leadership following the shooting.

The full indictment is embedded below.