Bull riding competition in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Graham Arena in Rochester saw a lot of hootin’ and hollerin’ as the rodeo is in town between April 5 to 7.

Priority Construction Services hosted the Rochester Bull Riding Challenge, with bull riders from across Minnesota and the nation participating.

The goal for the challenge, stay on a raging bull for eight seconds.

That may sound easy to some, and while some skilled cowpokes were able to stay on, many others fell short (and off).

If you missed out tonight, you better scoot them boots down to Graham Arena on Saturday to catch the action.

Tickets for Saturday range from $25 to $50.