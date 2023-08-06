“Buffalo Bill Days” underway in Lanesboro this weekend

(ABC 6 News) – The annual “Buffalo Bill Days” celebration is underway in Lanesboro this weekend with many activities for the community to enjoy.

The event kicked off with a co-ed volleyball tournament, a 5k “buffalo roam” and even a dunk tank.

People were able to dunk firefighters, students and teachers.

Saturday night, there will be a free dance featuring the rock-n-roll band Next-to-Nothing and a firework show at dusk.

Sunday, there will be another volleyball tournament, along with a grand parade, live music and duck races.

For more information the celebration, click here.