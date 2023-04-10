Britt man facing charges after falsely telling police his truck was stolen following a crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Britt, Iowa man is facing several charges after falsely telling police that someone had stolen his truck following a crash.

The Britt Police Department said on Feb. 19, 2023 at approximately 8:00 a.m., an officer responded to the area of Highway 18 and Lake Ave. for a report of a single-vehicle accident that was unoccupied. Upon arrival, the officer was informed by the registered owner, 25-year-old Alec Schmidt, that someone had stolen his truck at some point in the night.

Britt Police said after an investigation, the officer was able to determine the report was false in order to avoid the repercussions of driving while intoxicated and causing the accident. As a result, Schmidt has been charged with 2nd-degree OWI, false report and obstruction – all misdemeanors.

Schmidt is expected to make an appearance in Hancock County court on April 20.