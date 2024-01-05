BREAKING: Mayo doctor accused of poisoning wife charged with 1st-degree murder

By KAALTV
Connor Bowman / Olmsted County ADC

(ABC 6 News) – Connor Bowman, the former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife in August of 2023, was charged by grand jury with 1st-degree murder–premeditated.

Bowman has been held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since his arrest in October.

According to the indictment filed Friday, Jan. 5, Bowman also faces a charge of 2nd-degree murder — with intent, not premeditated.

In Minnesota, charges of 1st-degree murder are determined by a grand jury–not a county attorney–usually some time after a county attorney’s office brings charges forward.

An individual must have caused the death of another person with premeditation and intent to kill, according to MN Statute 609.185.

The minimum sentence is life in prison.

Bowman is scheduled to appear on the new charge Jan. 16.