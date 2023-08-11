BREAKING: Goodhue city police officers resign en masse

(ABC 6 News) – The Goodhue City Police Department turned in their resignations this week, ABC 6 News confirmed Friday.

ABC 6 News received word Friday that Police Chief Josh Smith had resigned after a Goodhue City Council meeting Wednesday, Aug. 9.

ABC 6 News reached out to the City of Goodhue and Mayor Terry Buck, who confirmed that the city plans to hold an emergency meeting Monday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

The City of Goodhue has not commented further to ABC 6 News.

The city generally records and posts videos of City Council meetings to the city’s YouTube channel. However, there is no video of the Aug. 9 meeting online.

According to a former Goodhue City police officer, the rest of the police turned in their resignations on Friday, Aug. 11, out of solidarity with Chief Smith.

The officer said city leadership had ignored the chief’s requests for higher pay and better recruitment efforts.

The officer confirmed that at least two full-time officers, including Chief Smith, are working at present. However, he said the part-time police officers resigned immediately.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.