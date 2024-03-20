BraxtonStrong blood drive in St. Charles

(ABC 6 News) – The St. Charles community is rallying behind one teen, and there are multiple way you can get involved, too.

In February, Braxton Wohlferd underwent a heart transplant, requiring a significant amount of blood products.

St. Charles High School and community members are hosting blood drives with the Red Cross in Braxton’s honor.

On Thursday, you can donate at St. Charles Fire and Ambulance from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mayo Clinic will host a blood donation challenge, encouraging you to get involved now through April 30.

Donations can be made at the downtown Blood Donation Center and the Northwest Center.