Boosting high-speed internet access in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota is getting help from the federal government to expand high-speed internet access across the state.

Today, the Biden administration announced the state is eligible for a little more than $12 million in funding.

The funding was calculated based on a formula in the $1.1 infrastructure law signed back in 2021, factoring the state’s population and how many have access to high-speed internet.