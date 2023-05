UPDATE:

RPD confirmed that no bomb was found in the Apache Mall.

They believe it was a hoax call and they have a suspect in custody.

There is no threat to the public or the mall.

Original Post:

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department confirmed that there is an active bomb threat at the Apache Mall.

police are on the scene with a K-9 unit.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.