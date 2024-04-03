Blue Earth law enforcement investigates killing of dog; threats about barking found on properties

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement is investigating the shooting of a dog in connection with threats about noise from barking in Blue Earth County.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, deputies responded to the 400 block of Neubert Lane in South Bend Township, after a dog was shot and killed on the deck of a home.

Deputies confirmed that a medium-sized, mixed-breed, female dog appeared to have been killed with a gun.

A neighbor said they had heard two gunshots in the correct time frame.

Law enforcement determined that the owners of the dead dog and another dog-owner in the area had received threatening notes about two weeks before the shooting.

The notes warned the residents to keep their dogs from barking, according to the BECSO.

Deputies have requested that anyone with information on the incident contact the Blue Earth County

Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863 or report anonymously through Crimestoppersmn.org.