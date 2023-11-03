‘Blood was found on the sidewalks, in the parking lot, and on the grass outside of the unit’: documents detail Rochester stabbing

(ABC 6 News) – Court documents reveal new details about a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Rochester.

Santos Salgado Vasquez, 25, was charged Friday with felony 1st-degree assault–great bodily harm; 2nd-degree assault–substantial bodily harm; 3rd-degree drug possession; and misdemeanor domestic assault after allegedly stabbing a 31-year-old man at The Gates of Rochester.

According to court documents filed Nov. 3, police responded to The Gates on Nov. 1 and found the 31-year-old alleged victim bleeding from “numerous” visible stab wounds.

The man allegedly told police Salgado Vasquez had stabbed him and was still in the apartment complex.

“Blood was found on the sidewalks, in the parking lot, and on the grass outside of the unit,” court documents read.

According to court documents, a woman in the apartment building said she’d seen the two men in a “fist fight,” and Salgado Vasquez had shoved and kicked her when she tried to intervene.

The woman allegedly told police she saw Salgado Vasquez get a knife, then chase the alleged victim out of the apartment.

According to court documents, the 31-year-old man suffered a laceration to the side of his face and forehead, as well as multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest that are likely to result in permanent scarring.

The woman also said she saw Salgado Vasquez throw a knife onto the back porch area afterward, according to court documents.

When she asked Salgado Vasquez “why he would do that,” Salgado Vasquez allegedly threw the woman to the ground.

Salgado Vasquez was taken into custody and taken to the Adult Detention Center, where jail staff allegedly found 15.8 grams of a substance that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine on him, police claim.

According to court documents, Salgado Vasquez told law enforcement that he had struck the 31-year-old man with a knife because, he claimed, the man had attacked him.

Police claim they located multiple knives hidden behind a water heater in Salgado Vasquez’s apartment, as well as a knife on the back patio of the apartment.