Blood drive in honor of Braxton Wohlferd

(ABC 6 News) – The St. Charles community is rallying behind local teenager, Braxton Wohlferd, with a blood drive.

Earlier this year, the 16 year old underwent a heart transplant, requiring an equivalent of seven gallons of blood.

Now, the community is hosting blood drives in his honor.

Their goal is to get 100 donations.

Residents say they are happy to see the support in the small town.

“It’s amazing, it makes you really happy that you live in small town where people are so giving and willing to do whatever they need to do to support each other,” said Heather Millard, a Wohlferd family friend.

If you missed out on the drive, you can still donate at Mayo through the next month, just mention Braxton’s name and your donation will go to the same bank for other families.

Braxton’s family and friends say he is doing well and working hard to return to where he was before the surgery.