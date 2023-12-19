Blazing Star State Trail begins construction in 2024

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced it will start the first phase of construction for the Blazing Star State Trail.

Work is set to start next month, with a new segment of the trail scheduled to open to the public sometime this year.

Once completed, the trail will be around 20 miles long and will run through Albert Lea, Austin and Hayward.

If you want to learn more, the DNR will be outlining the details at a meeting scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024 at the Edgewater Bay Pavilion.