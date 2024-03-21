Bill to help teachers in Perry following deadly shooting in January

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A bill passed by the Iowa House is working to ensure teachers in Perry stay in the district after bullets rang through their high school in January.

The bill would allow the Perry Community School District to give current teachers a retention bonus, waiving certain requirements like standardized testing and hours of instructions, in order to keep educators in the district next year.

The bill passed the House and Ways and Means Committee, now the bill will be brought to the Senate floor for a vote.