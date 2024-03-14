Bill clarifying SRO law headed to Walz

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(KSTP) – Legislation to clarify the role of school resource officers (SRO) in Minnesota schools is now headed to the governor’s desk.

After the House and Senate approved slightly different versions of the bill, the differences were hammered out in a conference committee. The House then reapproved the bill on Wednesday before the Senate sent it to Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday.

The MN Senate passes school resource officer bill 61-3…following House passage yesterday. The bill allows officers in schools to use physical restraints on unruly students, but also requires new officer training on dealing with those incidents. The bill now goes to governor. pic.twitter.com/kMoTKrfHlq — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) March 14, 2024

It’s heading to the governor seven months after the SRO controversy first arose just before the start of a new school year. Some law enforcement officials then expressed concerns that changes made by state lawmakers last year to ban certain physical restraints on students wouldn’t allow SROs to do their jobs but would keep them liable for failing to intervene. That led some agencies to suspend their SRO programs, although many others continued their programs.

The clarifications will again allow more latitude for SROs while still prohibiting any school employees from placing students in the “prone” restraint. It will also require law enforcement agencies with an SRO program to have a written SRO policy and for SROs to undergo training.

The updates are set to take effect the day after Walz signs it into law.

