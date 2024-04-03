Big Island Rendezvous fundraiser at Wedgewood Cove

(ABC 6 News) – It’s known for bringing history to life to help us learn about the past, now the Albert Lea destination is for help to continue that education.

Big Island Rendezvous will hold their annual fundraising event at Wedgewood Cove.

The event supports the 2024 Rendezvous Education Days, which offers a dynamic learning experience to over 2,700 students annually.

The event is being held Saturday, April 19, beginning at 5 p.m. The event will feature a social hour, silent and live auctions, as well as dinner.

Tickets are $25 a person or $175 for a table.