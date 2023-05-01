Best Places to Work in southeast Minnesota revealed

(ABC 6 News) – Workforce Development, Inc. (WDI) has recognized several businesses and companies in southeast Minnesota as the best places to work in 2023.

Fifteen companies representing the counties of Winona, Freeborn, Mower, Rice, Steele, Goodhue, Olmsted, Houston, Dodge, Fillmore and Wabasha Counties were recognized.

The organizations below were celebrated on April 27 as part of the 2023 Workforce Development Forum.

Small Employer (under 50 employees)

Arcadian Bank

IBI Data

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

Southeast Service Cooperative

Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency

Mid-Size Employer (50-150 employees)

Albert Lea Seed House

Crown Cork and Seal

Custom Alarm

K&G Manufacturing

Peoples Energy Cooperative

Large Employer (over 150 employees)

Benike Construction

Gemini, Inc.

Olmsted County

Mower County

Zumbro Family Health Center

The awards program was a commissioned study by Workforce Development, Inc. The purpose of the program was to recognize some of the best employers in the local area and provide vital information to companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees.

Each company participating was required to complete a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by the consulting firm of Personnel Dynamics Consulting of Florida. Every company participating in the survey will receive a detailed 25-page report detailing the information on their company and the results of the survey. Those companies who are being recognized receive a special award at the Best Places to Work Awards Banquet.

The data was measured on such parameters as: turnover, rate of growth, promotion rates, employee evaluations and feedback, percentage of employee injured, diversity of management, benefits offered, training expenditures, paid days off and increase in pay.