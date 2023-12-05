Bed Bugs found at Austin High School
(ABC 6 NEWS) – On Monday Afternoon, parents and caregivers of students at Austin High School received an email announcing that there was a bed bug issue at the school.
The school said that upon discovering the issue, they conducted an inspection and began coordinating a response effort.
The school said they aligned themselves with the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidelines on dealing with bed bugs and that they place the health and safety of their staff and students in the highest priority.