Bagpipe band celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Parade of Pubs Crawl
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a Parade of Pubs Crawl.
The band will make a total of 12 stops throughout the day Sunday.
This is the expected timeline for the parade:
11:30 a.m. Rochester VFW
12:15 p.m. Beetles
1:00 p.m. Pappy’s
1:45 p.m. Wildwood
2:30 p.m. Forager
3:15 p.m. Charlie’s Pub and Eatery
4:00 p.m. Whistle Binkies N
6:00 p.m. Five West
6:45 p.m. Workshop
7:30 p.m. Eagles Club
8:15 p.m. American Legion
9:00 pm Whistle Binkies S
For a map of all the stops in the parade, go here.