Baby in Cannon Falls fire dies

(ABC 6 News) – One of the three children pulled from a fire in Cannon Falls on Wednesday died on Friday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the 10-month-old baby girl, Sequoyah KelleyMae Johnson died from smoke inhalation.

The two other children were brought to the hospital along with their mother. One is a 7-year-old and the other is believed to be between one and two years old. Both were in critical condition at the time.

Updates on their conditions are not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.