Authorities identify 11-year-old who drowned at Lake Nokomis Saturday night

(KSTP) — The name of the 11-year-old girl who drowned Saturday night in Lake Nokomis has been released by authorities.

Jocelyn Sanchez-Rosas, from Minneapolis, was found dead after she went underwater and did not resurface.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled her death as an accidental freshwater drowning.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol, Park Police, MPD, and EMS responded.