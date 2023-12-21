Austin Utilities Board Approves Rate Changes for 2024

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Austin are getting their first look at utility rate changes for 2024.

The Austin Utilities Board of commissioners approved the 2024 Austin utilities budget and related rate adjustments at the December board meeting.

Electric rates will see a 2-4% increase across all rate classes resulting in an average bill increase of $3.58 per month.

Water rates will increase by 4.5% for all customer classes, with bills rising approximately a dollar and 20 cents.

Gas rates will remain the same.