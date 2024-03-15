Austin to host meeting for I-90 bridge projects
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host an informational meeting for I-90 bridge and interchange projects in Austin.
The meeting will take place at the Austin Public Library, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 27.
The meeting will be “drop-in style,” with no formal presentation. The public is invited to stop by at any time between 5 and 7 p.m. to ask questions, sign up to receive updates and leave at their convenience.
The meeting will discuss the following projects
- Oakland Avenue West (Hwy 105), replace in 2024
- 14th Street Northwest (Hwy 218 north), replace in 2026
- Fourth Street Northwest, replace in 2024-2025
- I-90 over Cedar River, replace in 2024-2025
- I-90 over Sixth Street Northeast, rehabilitate in 2024-2025
- 21st Street Northeast (Hwy 218 south), replace in 2026
The project aims to connect population center within the Austin area, with construction planned to begin in April 2024.