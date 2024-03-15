Austin to host meeting for I-90 bridge projects

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host an informational meeting for I-90 bridge and interchange projects in Austin.

The meeting will take place at the Austin Public Library, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 27.

The meeting will be “drop-in style,” with no formal presentation. The public is invited to stop by at any time between 5 and 7 p.m. to ask questions, sign up to receive updates and leave at their convenience.

The meeting will discuss the following projects

The project aims to connect population center within the Austin area, with construction planned to begin in April 2024.