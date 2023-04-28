Austin teen appears in court on criminal sexual conduct, solicitation charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin teenager appeared in Mower County Court Friday after being accused of conducting an inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile.

Leonardo Antonio Nieto-Vasquez, 18, faces two charges of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, one charge of soliciting a child via electronic communication, and one charge of electronic communication describing sexual conduct with a child.

All four charges are felonies.

According to court documents, Nieto-Vasquez had “dated” an Austin 14-year-old for about two weeks before the minor’s parent contacted law enforcement Monday, April 24, with electronic evidence that Nieto-Vasquez was 18 years old, had instructed the child to lie about Nieto-Vasquez’s age to her parents, and the two had engaged in sexual activities.

According to court documents, Austin police spoke to the child Tuesday, who confirmed what her parents had told law enforcement.

Nieto-Vasquez allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he was aware of the inappropriate age gap Wednesday, and was arrested and taken to the Mower County jail.