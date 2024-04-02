Austin Robotics team gears up for Worlds Vex IQ Robotics championship

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – They call themselves the Microbots and this robotics team would be one of more than 500 competing in the Worlds Vex IQ Robotics championship.

For the past three years, the Microbots have participated in various worldwide tournaments, earning them a spot in the 2023 Worlds Vex IQ Robotics championship.

“It was to see a lot of other different teams and compare how our robot works to theirs and see the similarities and differences,” said Microbots robotics builder Ian Carolan.

This year, the team will head back to the championships in Dallas, after placing second at the Minnesota State Vex IQ Robotics tournament.

Now, the team is looking to raise money to be able to make the trip to Dallas.

“Just the entry fee is $1,800 for Worlds, which is one reason why we’re having this fundraiser is to help cover the costs associated with tournaments and robotics,” Microbots robotics coach Brytnie Carolan said.

At Pizza Ranch in Austin, customers got a chance to watch Microbots’ of their robots in action and learn more about the team.

“We want it back in our schools, we want more kids to have that opportunity to participate in robotics,” Brytnie Carolan said.

For this year’s competition, they will have to transport the green and purple into bins and knock down the red blocks for points.

“The robot we have has two motors powering rubber bands that picks the cubes up, we can independently dump green or purple cubes,” Ian Carolan said.

As the team gears up for the competition, they said there’s still work to be done between now and the world championships, which are set for April 30 through May 2.

If you would like to donate to help the Microbots, click HERE.