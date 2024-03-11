Austin school could lose RIS status

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday, the Austin School Board will hear progress on one elementary school’s status in Minnesota’s Racially Identifiable School Program.

According to a memo given to the board, Summer Elementary will no longer be considered an RIS.

The RIS program aims to close racial education gaps and reduce academic disparities.

School with an enrollment of minority students at least 20% greater than a district-wide grade level qualify for the program.

Studies from the National Assessment of Educational Progress found that, regardless of economic status or school demographic, BIPOC students tend to underperform.

A study from Stanford University found that, even when both white and non-white students exhibit similar behaviors, students of color are more likely to receive discipline, negatively impacting their academic success.

Superintendent Joey Page is expected to give more insight as to what that means for Summer Elementary at at Monday’s school board meeting at 5:30 p.m.