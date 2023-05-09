Austin Public Schools announces administrative changes

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public Schools (APS) announced two administrative changes that will begin with the 2023-2024 school year.

Sheila Berger, the current Sumner Elementary School principal will become the District Coordinator of K-4 Curriculum, Teacher Mentorship, and EL (English Learning) Programming.

“My time at Sumner Elementary has been one of the greatest experiences of my career,” shared Ms. Berger, “but I am excited to use my knowledge and experience to help support APS learners across the district.”

Jill Rollie, the current Woodson Kindergarten principal will become the new principal of Sumner Elementary School.

“After five incredible years at Woodson Kindergarten Center,” said Ms. Rollie, “I am honored and excited to serve the students, staff, and families of Sumner Elementary School.”

Austin Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joey Page shared, “Both Ms. Berger and Ms. Rollie are highly respected members of the Austin Public Schools, and their dedication to education and student success is well-known. They are terrific leaders who bring valued experiences and leadership in their new roles.”