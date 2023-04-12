Austin police need help in locating missing teen

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old female.

Austin Police say Samara D. Boyce voluntarily left her residence on April 10. She was spotted walking near the Kwik Trip on 11th Dr. NE in Austin at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Police say Samara was wearing a black “Snoop Dogg” t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and black crocs.

She is listed as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

If anyone has information on Samara’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400.