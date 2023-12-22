Austin Mayo Clinic removes Steelworkers Union
(ABC 6 News) – On Dec. 22, 2023, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed United Steelworkers Union “disclaimed interest in continuing their ‘representation’ of the support staff.”
According to representatives of Austin Mayo Clinic staff, the Steelworkers Union have effectively been forced out of Austin Mayo Clinic.
Erin Krulish, a nurse at Austin Mayo Clinic, previously asked the NLRB to administer a vote to remove the union, however union officials pulled intention to represent the clinic’s staff before a formal vote could come.
The National Right to Work Foundation, an anti-union lobbying group representing Austin Mayo Clinic staff, issued the following statement:
We’re happy that Ms. Krulish and her fellow support staff at the Austin Mayo Clinic are finally free of a Steelworkers union they’ve opposed for some time. While this result is good, the case is another example of a union hierarchy that manipulated its government-granted powers to stick around in a workplace despite clearly evidence employees wanted them removed.
Krulish and her coworkers voted to strip the union of its forced dues powers a year ago and expressed that they would have kicked the union out completely if they had the choice. But they were stifled by the NLRB’s non-statutory ‘contract bar,’ which prevents employees from voting out union officials for up to three years. This, and other NLRB-created restrictions on workers’ right to remove a union they oppose, have no place in American labor law.National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix