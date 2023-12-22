Austin Mayo Clinic removes Steelworkers Union

(ABC 6 News) – On Dec. 22, 2023, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed United Steelworkers Union “disclaimed interest in continuing their ‘representation’ of the support staff.”

According to representatives of Austin Mayo Clinic staff, the Steelworkers Union have effectively been forced out of Austin Mayo Clinic.

Erin Krulish, a nurse at Austin Mayo Clinic, previously asked the NLRB to administer a vote to remove the union, however union officials pulled intention to represent the clinic’s staff before a formal vote could come.

The National Right to Work Foundation, an anti-union lobbying group representing Austin Mayo Clinic staff, issued the following statement: