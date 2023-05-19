Austin man pleads guilty to aggravated robbery, felon in possession of firearm following six-hour police standoff

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man pleaded guilty to 1st-degree aggravated robbery–possessing a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm in Mower County Court Friday.

Terrance Gustaf Book, 29, was arrested in March after a 6-hour standoff with Austin’s Special Incident Response Team and police, who had multiple warrants for his arrest.

Book’s aggravated robbery dated back to 2022, while the charge of felon in possession of a firearm was related to his March 2023 arrest.

In exchange for his pleas, additional charges of motor vehicle theft and felon in possession of a firearm will be dismissed from the 2022 case at sentencing.

Multiple additional charges, including illegal possession of ammunition, a stolen firearm, suppressor, electronic incapitation device, and drugs will dismissed from the 2023 case at sentencing.

Book’s plea agreement specifies that he will serve a minimum sentence of 60 months in prison for each case — but the sentences will be served concurrently.

Book’s sentencing had not been scheduled by noon Friday.