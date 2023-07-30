Austin man injured in motorcycle crash in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was thrown off of his motorcycle after colliding with a pickup truck in Clear Lake, Iowa, Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:42 p.m. at the intersection of 265th St. and Jonquil Ave, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Dept.

According to a press release, 21-year-old Brice Cody of Mason City was driving his pickup truck failed to yield at the intersection, colliding with 58-year-old motorcyclist Jim Royer.

Royer was thrown from his motorcycle.

The CGCSO says that Cody did stop at the stop sign but did not yield to Royer.

Royer was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and the sheriff’s dept. credits the helmet with preventing major head injuries in the crash.

Royer was taken to Mercy One North Iowa’s Medical Center for treatment.

Cody was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.