Austin man accused of selling drugs at workplace

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man faces drug charges after a sting on 4th Street SE.

Eric Eugene Borg, 41, appeared in Mower County Court Monday on one charge of 3rd-degree narcotic sale and two charges of 5th-degree drug possession.

According to court documents, Austin police investigated Borg’s place of business, 1310 4th Street SE, after reports that Borg was selling cocaine from the building.

According to court documents, police allegedly located a baggie of cocaine, two bags of mushrooms, a baggie of marijuana, a bag of drug paraphernalia (allegedly including digital scales and a tray with white residue), and multiple rounds of ammunition.

According to court documents, police also found a ledger referencing buyers’ amounts and their “good” or “bad credit.”

According to court documents, Borg went to the Austin law enforcement center, was told police had found drugs in his desk, and said “yup.”

“Walski told the defendant that he cannot sell cocaine,” court documents read. “The defendant said he understood and that he has been struggling since he lost his job and that he is trying to pay for his wedding. … The defendant explained to the detective that he gets 2-3 ounces of cocaine every week and sells it.”

Borg was released on $0 bail with conditions Monday, April 15, as long as he surrenders any firearms, maintains contact with an attorney, and avoids drug and alcohol possession, according to Minnesota court records.

His next hearing is scheduled for April 25.